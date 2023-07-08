US decision to send Kiev cluster munitions a sign of aggressive policy - Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/.The United States’ decision to provide the Kiev regime with cluster munitions is an example of an aggressive policy aimed at dragging the Ukraine conflict out, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"The decision of the [US President] Joe Biden administration to provide the Kiev regime with cluster munitions is yet another blatant manifestation of the United States’ aggressive anti-Russian policy, which is designed to protract the Ukraine conflict as long as possible and to conduct the war until ‘the last Ukrainian’," Zakharova said.

The diplomat pointed out that by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, Washington "will in fact become an accomplice in saturating the territory with mines and will fully share responsibility for the casualties caused by explosions, including Russian and Ukrainian children.".