Group of plotters who tried to kill Mariupol police chief may be bigger — DPR police

DONETSK, April 14. /TASS/. There could be more participants in the group of attackers who staged an attempt on the life of Mariupol police chief Mikhail Moskvin, DPR law enforcement agencies told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, the DPR Interior Ministry reported the detention of a group of suspects in plotting the attempt, in particular a 28-year-old Ukrainian citizen and a father and son from Mariupol, who had been recruited by Ukrainian secret services.

"Three detainees are already testifying. All of them are residents of Mariupol. Meanwhile, the real number of participants in the group may be larger," the police source said.

According to the official, the Main Intelligence Directorate Ukraine’s Defense Ministry is behind this assassination attempt.

"Investigative bodies are probing into all related circumstances. It is known that the Main Intelligence Directorate was the mastermind," the law enforcement official said.

He added that Moskvin had already taken part in investigative activities.

"In a sense, he got acquainted with those who tried to eliminate him," the official said.

The attempt on Moskvin occurred on the morning of March 27. His car blew up when the police chief was just a few meters away. Moskvin suffered a slight concussion. He later told TASS that he was feeling fine. The acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said the yield of the bomb planted under Moskvin’s vehicle was about 400 grams of TNT.