MELITOPOL, September 26. /TASS/. Almost 93% of those voting on the third day of a referendum on the Zaporozhye Region joining Russia supported this move, according to the results of exit polls published on Monday by the Republic of Crimea’s Institute for Political and Sociological Research (RIPSI).

"On September 25, 2002, the third voting day of the referendum, 500 region's residents were polled. Out of those who voted at the referendum and answered the question, 92.7% voted in favor of the Zaporozhye Region joining the Russian Federation and 7.3% support the region’s Ukrainian status," the RIPSI’s statement reads.

The institute explained that on voting days outside of polling stations (September 23-26), the survey is conducted over the phone. The margin of error does not surpass 2.1%. On September 27, the exit polls will be held at the polling stations.

After three days of the referendum, a voter turnout in the Zaporozhye Region amounted to 51.55%. The referendum can be considered valid.

In addition to the Zaporozhye Region, the referendums are also held in the Kherson Region and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. In those regions, the turnout has significantly surpassed the 50-% threshold and the referendums can be considered valid as well.