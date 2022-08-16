Activity of US-led coalition in Syria purely declarative — Russian top brass

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The activity of the US-led international counterterrorism coalition in Syria and Iraq is solely declarative and does little to eradicate terrorism in these countries, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Department Igor Kostyukov said at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

"The activity of the international counterterrorism coalition in Syria and Iraq is to a significant degree declarative, the actual coalition has done little for the eradication of terrorism in these countries. The operations of taking the cities of Mosul and Raqqa occupied by the terrorists that were widely advertised by the US were prompted solely by the success of the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces in defeating ISIS (IS, outlawed in Russia -TASS) and Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Syria, while both cities were completely destroyed with the high number of casualties among civilians," the military official said.