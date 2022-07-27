Russia remains Britain's number one threat, says envoy to London

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia remains Britain's number one threat, Russian ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Wednesday.

"They still have Russia in first place, and they are doing everything to show that Russia is the number one threat at the moment," he said.

At the same time, the ambassador drew attention to the fact that the UK not only supplies weapons to Ukraine, but also conducts training of the Ukrainian military on its territory. "And they do it on several grounds: in the north, in the center, in the south of Britain. <...> But all this is quite serious, I must say, it shows that Ukraine is really being turned into a NATO forward base," Kelin noted.