Russia is interested in good relations with Europe, Medvedev says

GORKI, January 27. /TASS/. Russia is interested in good and mutually beneficial relations with the European Union, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said this in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

According to him, there are no disputes between Moscow and Brussels that cannot be resolved.

"Overall, I think we are interested in good relations with Europe, no doubt about that," he stressed.

The politician recalled the times when the trade turnover with the EU was about 500 billion euros, noting that this was a huge figure. Later, however, the volume of trade "almost halved," and every party lost because of this, including in income and jobs, he added.

"Therefore, we do not have irresolvable disputes with Europe. We are interested in these relations being good, being as economically beneficial as possible, and we can and should work toward this," he reiterated.

Medvedev assured that Russia is ready to work with all EU states. He noted that there is a pool of countries in Europe now that have phobias from Soviet times.

"Either these are the countries that seceded from the Soviet Union, such as the Baltic states, or Poland. But on the whole, there are no unsolvable disputes with anyone," he said.

The politician added that Russia has key partners in Europe who are definitely interested in full-fledged, good cooperation.

"Of course, we would also like to develop relations with them. And we are ready for this, if this is not accompanied by some strange requirements. We hear this from time to time," he stated.