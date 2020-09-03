Putin ready to take joint efforts with China on ensuring global stability

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to carry out joint efforts with China in order to ensure global stability, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

The Russian president sent a congratulatory telegram to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on occasion of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

"World War II was a major tragedy in the mankind’s history, which claimed dozens of millions of lives. The Soviet Union and China took a major brunt of fascism and militarism and defeated invaders at the cost of the biggest human losses," the telegram said.

Putin expressed readiness to "to continue active efforts jointly with its ally China in order to prevent wars and conflicts in the world and ensure global stability and security.".