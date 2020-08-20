Russian law enforcement agencies not considering theory of Navalny’s deliberate poisoning

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The theory that Russian blogger Alexei Navalny may have been deliberately poisoned is not being considered now, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS on Thursday.

"This theory is not being considered now. It is not ruled out that he drank or took something yesterday himself," the source said.

When Navalny was admitted to hospital, he was diagnosed with "acute poisoning with psychedelics," he noted.