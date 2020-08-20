Opposition figure Alexei Navalny hooked up to ventilator, unconscious, says spokeswoman

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny who was earlier taken to a hospital in Omsk has been connected to a ventilator, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
"Alexei is still unconscious. He was connected to a ventilator. Police officers were called to the hospital at our request," she wrote.
Earlier on Thursday, Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger had made an emergency landing in Omsk after be felt unwell. She added that Navalny was unconscious. According to Yarmysh, Navalny only drank tea in the morning, suggesting that he could have been poisoned.
Navalny is in the intensive care unit. The hospital’s chief physician Alexander Murakhovsky earlier told TASS that the blogger was in serious condition.