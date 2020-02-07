Russia, Mexico have good prospects for expanding military-technical cooperation — Lavrov

MEXICO CITY, February 7. /TASS/. Russia and Mexico may expand cooperation in the military-technical sphere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference following his visit to Mexico.

"We have rather good beginnings in the sphere of military-technical cooperation. Around 50 Russian-manufactured helicopters are working in Mexico, a center for their servicing is functioning, as well as a center for pilot training," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that the two countries have good prospects for cooperation in other spheres as well, such as energy, mechanical engineering, shipbuilding, aviation, railways, pharmaceuticals, chemical industry, agriculture.

"When it comes to future prospects, the Mexican side is currently considering a concrete proposal from Rosoboronexport, including on preliminary contracts on helicopter deliveries," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that there are already 50 helicopters Mi-8 and Mi-17 in Mexico. He noted that Russian military equipment is well known in Latin America.

"Our military-technical equipment has a good reputation. Many Latin American countries value the quality, the conditions of delivery, the price and terms of service," he said.