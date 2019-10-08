Kremlin says Russia closely watching new weapon systems’ development in US

"We are actually keeping a close watch on Washington’s actions with regard to the development of new weapon systems," he said.

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are keeping a close eye on US R&D work on developing new weapon systems, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia has no intention of being drawn into a new arms race, although the Kremlin fears its new round, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The Kremlin fears a new spiral in the arms race," Peskov said. "At the same time, I would like to remind you of President Putin’s words that Russia will not be drawn in that potential arms race, because it laid the groundwork for years to come in terms of technological superiority to ensure our country’s security and to ensure parity."

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said responding to reporters’ questions that the US possessed such weapons that no one could not even imagine. He also stressed that the US was developing and modernizing nuclear weapons. Trump noted though he hoped that the newest submarines would never be used.