Russia and the United States need to settle missile weapons issue - ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO, October 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States should come to grips in the resolution of an issue on the deployment of short and medium range missiles, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said speaking at the Fort Ross Dialogue international forum in San Francisco.

"In case the United States deploy these types of missiles very close to our borders, we will be forced to protect our country, we will be forced to resort to the necessary measures," Antonov said.

"It is high time for us to sit at the negotiations table, to stop negotiating via media trading accusations; it is high time to meet, perhaps in Geneva, in Vienna, in Washington, in Moscow and to come to grips with these issues," the Russian ambassador added.