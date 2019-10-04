UK receives Putin’s missile moratorium offer

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has received Russian President Vladimir Putin’s missile moratorium offer, British Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow told reporters on Friday, adding that London shared NATO countries’ position on the matter.
"We have received the letter from President Putin. The position of the UK is exactly the same as the position of all other member states of NATO, which is that it would have been good if the moratorium would have been called on the deployment of these missiles but the problem is that Russia develops and deploys missiles and therefore that was what caused the problem to come about," the British ambassador said in response to a TASS question.