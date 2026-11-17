SHENZHEN (China), November 17. /TASS/. Alexander Shokhin, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights and head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), has compared the current trade and economic relations between Russia and the United States to a "little ice age."

He noted that the "ice and icebergs" could be broken through the implementation of major projects to develop mineral deposits in Alaska using Russian technologies and to extract rare earth metals.

Speaking to the Vesti TV program about potential projects that Russia and the US could implement, Shokhin said: "We could build an 'energy bridge,' supplying both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electricity. We could also establish container shipping routes with the Asia-Pacific region ... This could be done via both North and South Korea. ... However, if we are to discuss this, these are the projects that help advance our technological interests. In particular, there have been talks -- [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has said that Russia is ready to share technologies for gas extraction, LNG production, and processing in northern Alaska. ... The same applies to rare earth metals -- their processing, not just the supply of concentrates."

"I believe that over the next day or two, there will be more information on whether, through specific projects like these, we can break the ice and icebergs associated with this little ice age. It is crucial that it does not turn into a major ice age, like the one when the mammoths went extinct. It is a pity about the mammoths, and I would like to spare the current generation of people living on Earth as well. Without such close cooperation, it will be difficult to have clear blue skies above our heads -- by which I mean a clean environment -- as well as a fair distribution of wealth and digital equality," he said.

Shokhin noted that projects capable of fairly quickly demonstrating the benefits of cooperation between Russia, the United States, and other countries -- where the technological component is unique -- would be very important. "To move from discussing these topics to implementation, political will is needed. We have it on our part. It remains for our former partners and friends to show political will," he said.

"I am not sure that a tunnel under the Bering Strait should be the top priority. Perhaps it would be better to build a tunnel to Sakhalin, and -- together with the Japanese -- to Hokkaido. Then we could build relations with neighbors who have been keeping their distance," the head of the RSPP jokingly added.