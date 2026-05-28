Trade turnover between Russia, Kazakhstan up 10% in Q1 2026 — Economy Minister

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan increased by 10% in the first quarter of this year, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told Vesti news program.

"In bilateral relations, the turnover is $38 bln. Last year there was stabilization, but after growth. This year we see a plus of 10% in the first quarter. This was mainly due to exports from Russia, because imports slowed down a bit," he said.

Russia and Kazakhstan are currently making rather significant finetuning of their interaction mechanisms, Reshetnikov noted.