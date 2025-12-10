Putin to discuss contraction of Russian wheat export to Indonesia

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he plans to discuss the problem of declining wheat exports to the Indonesian market with President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto.

"We have wheat supplies to your market slightly declined, in my opinion. Nevertheless, this is also the subject matter for our discussions today," Putin said. The two countries may have many interesting projects, including the agricultural sphere, the head of state noted.

"We even have a certain surplus existing in favor of Indonesia in the agricultural sphere," Putin said. "We have no issue with that. We are ready to look for ways of further developing relations in this sector," he added.