Russia to help strengthen UAE's position as global capital center — minister

DUBAI, December 10. /TASS/. Russia's industrial potential, scientific expertise, and large market could help strengthen the position of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a global capital center, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said.

"Russia is a major industrial economy with competitive advantages in metallurgy, chemicals, mechanical engineering, agricultural processing, information technology, and cybersecurity. Those opportunities are closely aligned with the UAE's industrial agenda. <...> Russia's industrial potential, scientific expertise, and large market could strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for capital, logistics, and entrepreneurship," he told a business forum in Dubai.

The UAE offers advantages to Russian companies seeking to expand their operations in the Middle East, as well as in Africa and Asia, the minister said. "Our strengths in logistics, aviation, renewable energy and advanced services create an ideal platform for companies looking to localize their operations, establish regional headquarters or co-invest in new ventures," he added.