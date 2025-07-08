ByteDance has no plans to sell TikTok to American companies

SHANGHAI, July 8. /TASS/. Chinese technology company ByteDance has no intention of selling a controlling stake in TikTok to a group of American companies led by Oracle Corporation, the publication Kechuanban Daily reported.

In response to inquiries about whether the parent company had agreed to sell TikTok’s US business to the American consortium led by Oracle while retaining a minority stake, ByteDance said the information was not true.

Earlier, The Information portal reported that an agreement on the sale of TikTok to a group of investors including Oracle was nearing completion.

On June 29, US President Donald Trump stated in an interview with Fox News that a "group of very wealthy people" was prepared to acquire TikTok from ByteDance. Trump noted at that time that he would be ready to name these buyers "in about two weeks."