Gazprom Neft plans to launch industrial production of lithium, iodine by 2028

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft is exploring the possibility of extracting rare earth components from associated waters of its own fields, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Dyukov told reporters, adding that the company plans to launch industrial production of lithium and iodine by 2028, and that there are prospects on scandium, gallium, rubidium, and cesium.

"The company plans to launch industrial production of lithium in the Orenburg Region and iodine in the Khanty-Mansi Region by 2028. There are prospects on other components, including scandium, gallium, rubidium, and cesium," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The company is actively working on potential extraction of valuable components, including rare earth elements, from associated waters of its own deposits in the Orenburg Region, the chief executive added. "For doing that, the company is adjusting its experience in the field of geological exploration and production to new facilities; at the moment, the resource base of rare earth components at deposits is being updated, rare earth component production technologies are being tested, best business models are being formed," he explained.

