MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted 0.67% in the period from January 1 to 13, 2025, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

No figures for the December 24-31, 2024 period have been released. Earlier, from December 17 to 23, 2024, inflation amounted to 0.33%.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of January 13, 2024 (according to calculations based on average daily data for this and last year for similar dates) reached 9.87%.