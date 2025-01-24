Moscow does not expect shocks for NATO from Trump's policy — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. New US President Donald Trump's change in Washington's policy will not cause any shocks for NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"I don't think that NATO will face any shocks due to the change in the US policy towards the alliance, because NATO is Washington's main and most effective instrument of control over its European allies," the deputy minister said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

According to Grushko, the US is unlikely to give up such an instrument. "Another thing is that they will use it (NATO - TASS) in their own interests, more and more ignoring the real interests of the Europeans," the senior diplomat pointed out.