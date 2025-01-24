Moscow anticipates Washington’s approval for its new ambassador to US soon — MFA

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Washington will expedite the approval process for a new Russian ambassador to the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"Naturally, we hope now that the new [US] administration is taking office, not only at the level of its head, but also lower-profile officials, the decision - a favorable one, of course - will be made as soon as possible," the senior Russian diplomat said.

He suggested that the US decision may be delayed amid the ongoing transition of power within the White House administration.

In late November, Russian media outlets reported that Director of the Foreign Ministry’s North America Department Alexander Darchiev may become Russia’s new ambassador to the US, taking over for Anatoly Antonov, who returned to Moscow after being relieved of his duties as envoy by President Vladimir Putin’s decree.

This claim has yet to be officially confirmed. While the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that a candidate for the diplomatic mission had been chosen some time ago, no public statements have been issued on the matter.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the appointment of the next Russian ambassador to the United States will occur soon.