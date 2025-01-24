Kazakhstan to release early results of probe into AZAL flight crash next week

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. A Kazakh commission investigating last month’s Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger jet crash will release preliminary results of its probe next week, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Qanat Bozumbayev announced at a news briefing.

"Hopefully, the Transport Ministry will release the early details [of a probe] next week, for there is a recommendation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that [this should be done] within 30 days of the date of the accident," the senior Kazakh official explained.

An international team of experts from Russia, Azerbaijan, ICAO officials, and Brazil continues looking into the accident, Bozumbayev said. They are currently working on the flight recorders.

An AZAL Embraer 190 plane en-route from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Russia’s Grozny in Chechnya crash-landed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. The aircraft was carrying five crew members and 62 passengers, including Russian, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz nationals. According to the most recent reports, 38 people, including seven Russians, lost their lives, while 29 others survived the crash.