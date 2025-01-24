French politician accuses head of EU diplomacy of provoking NATO into war with Russia

PARIS, January 24. /TASS/. The leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot believes that head of the EU diplomatic service Kaja Kallas is intimidating Europeans, trying to provoke a conflict between Russia and the EU with NATO.

"The crazy person the EU chose as its 'high representative', Estonian Kaja Kallas, who is hysterically pro-war, pro-NATO and anti-Russia, has just come out with false information to create panic and provoke an all-out war! She actually claims that 'according to European intelligence services, Russia can attack the EU by 2028'," Philippot wrote on the social network X.

He attached a link to an interview with the politician in which she claims that the attack, according to a number of national intelligence services, will allegedly happen 'in the next three to five years'. In the same interview, she calls Russia an 'existential threat' to the security of the European Union.

As Philippot notes, Kallas is essentially asking us to take her word for it, without citing specific sources for such information. In his opinion, the purpose of these statements is to instill fear and hatred of Russia in the population, as well as to justify the creation of a European army and, possibly, to support the need to send Western troops to Ukraine.

"With Trump [taking office as the US President], the EU is alone in its globalist madness and will become increasingly dangerous! We must kill the EU as soon as possible, resurrect France in the process and save the world!" he added.