Israel hopes to cooperate with US under Trump — Foreign Minister

TEL AVIV, January 24. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar held a telephone conversation with new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in which he expressed hope for further close cooperation between the two countries under the new administration in Washington led by President Donald Trump. He also invited his colleague to visit Israel and agreed to meet with him soon.

"Had an important conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a true friend of Israel. I congratulated Secretary Rubio upon assuming office. I expressed Israel's appreciation for President Trump's decisive executive actions against the ICC, the Houthis, and removing the unjust sanctions against Israelis in Judea and Samaria (a group of settlers on the West bank of Jordan - TASS)," Saar wrote on X social network.

According to the Israeli minister, during their conversation they discussed "regional issues and bilateral topics."

"We also spoke about the politicized "international legal institutions" and the steps that must be taken in that regard. We are committed to working hard and closely with President Trump and his administration to deal with our common challenges and to expand our alliances," Saar added.

"I invited Secretary Rubio to visit Israel and we agreed to meet soon," he concluded.