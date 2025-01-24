Kremlin does not believe Zelensky is ready for 'deal'

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky cannot be ready to settle the Ukrainian conflict since he has banned himself from talks with President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's claim that Zelensky was "ready to negotiate a deal."

"Zelensky cannot be ready to make a deal. It is more appropriate to use the word ‘settlement’ after all. In order to reach a settlement, it is necessary to negotiate. Zelensky has prohibited himself from negotiating by his own decree," Peskov said.

Putin earlier said that Moscow was open to a dialogue with the new US administration over the Ukrainian conflict and that the most important thing was to eliminate the root causes of the crisis. He also explained that Russia was ready to negotiate without preconditions, but on the basis of the Istanbul 2022 agreements and "the realities on the ground."