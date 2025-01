MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The yuan exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange fell below 13.5 rubles for the first time since December 28, 2024.

As of 11:25 Moscow time, the yuan fell by 5.95 kopecks to 13.49 rubles.

By 11:40 Moscow time, the yuan slowed down its decline and reached 13,516 rubles (-3.3 kopecks).