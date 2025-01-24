Russia’s stock market opens with growing key indices, ruble weakens against yuan

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.93% to 2,953.18 points and the RTS index also added 0.93%, reaching 938.79 points at the opening of the trading session on Friday. The yuan to ruble exchange rate rose by 12.4 kopecks and amounted to 13,673 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down its growth and was at 2,926.82 points (+0.87%), while the RTS index amounted to 938.3 points (+0.87%). At the same time, the yuan reached 13.62 rubles (+7.05 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euro from June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.