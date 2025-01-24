Trump says he wants to meet with Putin immediately

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he wants to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin immediately.

According to the American leader, Russia "should want to make a deal" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. "Maybe they want to make a deal. I think, from what I hear, Putin would like to see me and we’ll meet as soon as we can. I’d meet him immediately," Trump said during a conversation with journalists at the White House on Thursday.

The American leader was also asked whether he thinks sanctions against Russia will push the country's leadership to negotiate. "I don't know, but I think he [the Russian president] should make a deal," Trump said.

On January 21, Trump did not rule out the possibility of a complete halt to the supply of American weapons to Kiev, and also stated his readiness to meet with the Russian president "at any time" when it is convenient for him. However, the new US leader allowed for the tightening of sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to a deal on Ukraine. As Putin noted earlier, Moscow is open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict, the most important thing is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis. He confirmed that Russia takes into account the statements of Trump and his team about the desire to restore contacts, as well as the need to do everything to prevent a third world war.