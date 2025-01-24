Air defenses repel UAV attack in Sergiyev Posad district northeast of Moscow

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Sergiyev Posad district of the Moscow Region, the city authorities said on their Telegram channel.

"The air defenses in the Sergiyev Posad district repelled an attack by a fixed wing UAV. Emergency response services are working at the scene. The debris caused no destruction or casualties," the post reads.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses had shot down 121 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over 13 Russian regions. It was the most massive attack outside the special military operation’s zone since the beginning of 2025. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed six drones over the Moscow Region and one over Moscow.