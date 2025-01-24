Ball is in US's court in nuclear disarmament talks with Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Nuclear disarmament talks with Moscow should now be initiated by Washington, but the United States has already undermined the negotiating basis and much time has been wasted in various ways, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are issues to discuss and we need to have a conversation," Peskov said at a news briefing, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s recent statement about Washington’s willingness to discuss this issue. "Much time has been wasted in various ways and now… the ball is in the US's court, as they suspended all substantial contacts with our side."

"The legal framework in the sphere of arms control has been significantly undermined, and it was not Russia’s fault. The United States terminated its involvement and undermined the de facto existence of this legal framework," he added.

On February 21, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was suspending its participation in New START but not withdrawing from the agreement. He emphasized that before Russia could consider restarting work under the treaty it would need clarity on how the New START Treaty takes account the arsenals of not only the United States but also of other NATO nuclear powers — Britain and France.

The document stipulated that seven years after its entry into effect, each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the treaty, described by the Russian authorities as the gold standard in the sphere of disarmament, for the maximum term of five years.