Moscow-led security bloc continues to see Armenia as ally, source says

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) continues to see Armenia as an ally despite a recent statement by the country’s Foreign Intelligence Service, a CSTO source told TASS.

Earlier, Armenia’s intelligence agency said in a report that the grounds for the suspension of Yerevan’s participation in the CSTO’s activities, introduced in 2024, were unlikely to disappear this year.

"The organization’s Secretariat is aware of the statement by the Armenian Foreign Intelligence Service. However, we still see Armenia as an ally and continue to interact with Yerevan in a cooperative mode," the source pointed out.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced earlier that Yerevan had suspended its participation in the CSTO’s activities because, in his words, the organization had created threats for the country’s sovereignty. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at an international forum in the Polish capital of Warsaw that Yerevan was calculating all risks related to a potential withdrawal from the CSTO. However, Armenia has not yet made any specific decisions on the matter.