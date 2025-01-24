{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Air defense forces shot down 121 UAVs overnight over Russian regions

During the past night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 1 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over Moscow

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight over 13 regions of Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. This is the largest attack outside the special military operation zone since the beginning of 2025.

"During the past night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 37 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 20 over the territory of the Ryazan region, 17 over the territory of the Kursk region, 17 over the territory of the Saratov region, 7 over the territory of the Rostov region, 6 over the territory of the Moscow region, 6 over the territory of the Belgorod region, 3 over the territory of the Voronezh region, 2 over the territory of the Tula region, 2 over the territory of the Oryol region, 2 over the territory of the Lipetsk region, 1 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea and 1 over Moscow," the Defense Ministry reported.

Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved in hundred days without US realism — senior diplomat
It was earlier reported that US President Donald Trump tasked his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, with ending the Ukrainian conflict in 100 days
Belarusian military says operation to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons was unique
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin added that the decision to deploy Russian nuclear weapons was made after "the promises there would be no NATO expansion to the east and that Belarus would not begin to be strangled by sanctions were broken"
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Kremniy El Group microelectronics plant in Bryansk suspends operations after UAV Attack
The governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said earlier that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 18 jets
Chinese cars sales in Russia surged by 70% in 2024 — association
More than 600 Chinese dealerships opened in 2024
Press review: Putin, Xi talk after Trump’s inauguration as US reconsiders aid to allies
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 22nd
Zelensky shocked by Trump’s decisions, tries to manipulate Europe — LDPR leader
Leonid Slutsky recalled that at the talks in Istanbul, settlement agreements were reached and "initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia"
Oil prices decline amid Trump’s statements on OPEC
Brent futures dropped by 1.24% to $78.02 per barrel
Technology centers to remain in Russia when cooperating with other countries — Putin
"Cooperation with foreign partners in the technology area is a very important direction," the head of state stressed
Fighting erupts in southwestern Krasnoarmeysk in Donbass region — security officials
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s White Angel special police officers have been using force to evacuate children from Krasnoarmeysk, according to the security officials
Ukraine’s frontline to collapse in 100 days, if Zelensky does not negotiate — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky believes that Vladimir Zelensky lies the number of soldiers at the frontline is as large as 880,000
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
Transnistria says Sandu's demand for removal of Russian peacekeepers unacceptable
Earlier, Maia Sandu said that Chisinau was ready to provide financial assistance to Transnistria only after the withdrawal of Russian military units
EU’s 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions to include gas, LNG, fertilizers — Belgian PM
Alexander de Croo stressed that all restrictions imposed earlier should remain in force irrespective of the peace-making process in Ukraine
Hungary loses 19 bln euro due to EU sanctions against Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister reminded that the EU has to decide by January 31 whether to prolong the sanctions against Russia imposed over the conflict in Ukraine for another six months
Kiev attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 munitions, 60 UAVs in past day
"A civilian was wounded," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that two cars and an electricity transmission line were damaged in the attacks
Norwegian scientists register signs of explosion before Kakhovka dam burst
They analyzed the seismic signals of regional stations
Actor Yura Borisov tells TASS it is difficult for him to comprehend his Oscar nomination
Yura Borisov is the first actor from Russia ever to receive an Oscar nomination
Ukrainian forces in southwestern DPR trapped due to command’s tardiness — newspaper
It is emphasized that Ukrainian forces in Velikaya Novosyolka have been cut off from their supply route
Ukraine continues transferring air defense specialists to infantry, MP says
Earlier, Alexander Syrsky, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, commented on reports that air force specialists were being moved to the ground, acknowledging that technical experts were "practically irreplaceable"
Russia will not allow NATO to turn Baltic Sea into its lake — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that Russia would do everything to "protect and safeguard" its interests
Trump says he wants to meet with Putin immediately
According to the American leader, Russia "should want to make a deal" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis
Putin's interview with Fridman may happen, but not soon — Kremlin
"There must be some conditions that require further clarification," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russian Guardsmen wipe out Ukrainian howitzer by kamikaze drone in Kursk area
The artillery system was uncovered during surveillance of enemy positions and was destroyed by a fiber-optic kamikaze drone in a precision strike
Borisov’s Oscar nomination does not end ‘cancel culture’ — Kremlin
Yury Borisov has been nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in American director Sean Baker’s Anora
US hopes for good relations with China, expects cooperation on Ukraine — Trump
The US President stressed that he "always had a very good relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping
World needs shared prosperity, not 'golden age of America' — Medvedev
The dialogue between the heads of Russia and China, held after the US presidential inauguration is undeniable proof of the multipolarity of the modern world, the official noted
Israel by banning UNRWA violates terms of its admission to UN — Russia’s UN envoy
Stopping UNRWA's work "will lead to catastrophic consequences for the most vulnerable groups of the population, especially children," Vasily Nebenzya said
Russia’s Shoigu sees increased risk of conflict between nuclear powers globally
According to Sergey Shoigu, Western countries have launched an aggression against the ideology and values in Russia and Belarus, as they have been attempting not only to attack by means of economic sanctions, but to destabilize political situation in the two countries
Impossible to imagine Ukraine’s victory in conflict with Russia — Polish president
"There is no chance of a Ukrainian victory parade in Red Square, obviously not," Andrzej Duda noted
De’Longhi to open its first flagship store in Russia
The store will offer cooking tops, ovens, coffee makers, toasters, and washing machines
Kremlin says there are issues in Russian economy though situation stable overall
High economic growth rates persist in Russia despite certain problems, Dmitry Peskov noted
Russian national Tsurkov alive after being kidnapped in Iraq — reporter
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed that Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is working for Elizabeth Tsurkov's release
Trump's sanctions threats against Russia usual routine — Kremlin
US President Trump announced earlier in the month that he would impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the conflict in Ukraine was not resolved soon
Beatles’ swan song ‘Now and Then’ nominated for BRIT Awards
Along with The Beatles, 14 nominees will be competing for the prize
Ukraine only evacuates troops with minor injuries in Velikaya Novosyolka, POW says
Moreover, Kirill Kozlov pointed out that when deployed to the frontlines, Ukrainian soldiers are assured of medical evacuation in case of injury, but in reality, it does not happen
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Kiev's attacks on Russian facilities meant to ‘scare people’ — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that these attacks, some of them a thousand kilometers deep into Russia’s interior, were causing damage to Russian infrastructure, which had to be repaired
FACTBOX: Largest drone attack on Russian regions since beginning of 2025
Air defenses on duty have intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Moscow does not expect shocks for NATO from Trump's policy — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that "NATO is Washington's main and most effective instrument of control over its European allies"
Israeli troops open fire ‘against threats’ in Gaza without violating truce — IDF
"Over the past day, IDF troops operated against threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement," the army press service said
Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via TurkStream hit record high last week
Bruegel, a European analytical think tank, also reported a weekly record as it estimated supplies at 378 mln cubic meters
Medvedev discusses increasing production of air defense means with special commission
The issues of ensuring protection of industrial infrastructure facilities and the storage facilities were discussed at the meeting as well
Press review: US pushes to lead AI race as Trump hastens to deliver on campaign pledges
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 23rd
West to start preparing for new conflict with Russia after clash in Ukraine over — Times
Lt. Gen. Ralph Wooddisse, the commander of NATO’s allied rapid reaction corps, said the Russian armed forces will be a "whole lot better next time round" as its military has shown the ability to constantly adapt to battlefield challenges
280 hectares of beaches require recovery after fuel oil spill — minister
About 840,000 cubic meters of new sand need to be imported
Russia’s nuclear umbrella now includes Belarus, too, Shoigu says
This implies "defending against an attack using weapons of mass destruction or an aggression with conventional weapons that poses a critical threat to sovereignty or territorial integrity," the Russian Security Council Secretary specified
London’s assertion of threat to undersea communications invalid — embassy
The Russian Embassy in the UK added that Western nations, particularly the UK, are engaging in "destabilizing and provocative actions" in international waters
Zelensky says he needs security guarantees from Trump before holding talks with Putin
Zelensky hinted that talks may be held even if Ukraine fails to retake land it used to hold before 2022, a condition Kiev previously insisted was necessary
Russia to hold UN Security Council meeting on Ukrainian crimes against civilians on Jan 24
An Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members allows pressing issues to be discussed not only among the members themselves, but also with the participation of other countries and representatives of civil society
At least 50% of LPR territory must be inspected for mines, Russian military expert says
Andrey Marochko specified that the territory where the frontline stretched in 2014 was essentially a minefield
Syria terminates Tartus port management contract with Russian company
The 49-year-long agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019
Hungary ready to supply gas to Slovakia — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian foreign minister, it could be possible to deliver to Slovakia certain volumes of gas, which are supplied to Hungary from Russia via the TurkSteam pipeline and its branches in Bulgaria and Serbia
Brent oil price falls below $78 per barrel for the first time since January 10
According to the exchange data as of 11:23 p.m. Moscow time, the Brent price fell by 1.32% to $77.96 per barrel
Kremlin does not believe Zelensky is ready for 'deal'
The Russian president earlier said that Moscow was open to a dialogue with the new US administration over the Ukrainian conflict
Russia to seek 'rock-steady' guarantees of non-participation in NATO for Kiev — diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Ukraine joining NATO "would rule out achieving peace in Ukraine and, more broadly, establishing any security architecture"
Thousands of deminers needed to clear liberated areas from mines — expert
According to Andrey Shenaurin, more than 150 humanitarian deminers have been trained since 2023
Trump wants to reduce US military presence in Europe — news agency’s source
However, the stance of the new US president who has always believed that Europe must do more to ensure its own security is well-known
Yura Borisov nominated for Oscar for his role in Anora
Anora will also be up for Original Screenplay, Film Editing, and Best Picture
Any day could be Zelensky’s final in office, Ukrainian lawmaker believes
Donald Trump claimed that he planned to resolve the Ukrainian conflict in the near future and on January 21, the US leader told reporters that "Zelensky wants to make a deal"
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
US helped win WWII, but for Washington it was all business — Kremlin
"The main burden in the fight against fascism and the biggest price for the victory in the fight against fascism was paid by our country, the Soviet Union," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Zelensky conducting large-scale strikes to hold control over Kiev — Russian MP
Overnight on January 24, air defenses have shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies over 13 Russian regions
Luxurious doomsday bunker for ultra-rich elite to be built in US — newspaper
The hideout will come with luxury gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, AI-powered medical care, a bowling alley and a climbing wall
Israel hopes to cooperate with US under Trump — Foreign Minister
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also invited his US colleague Marco Rubio to visit Israel and agreed to meet with him soon
Trump realizes carefully concealed loss of former US power — expert
According to Rangarirai Shoko, Trump is aware of "the eminent existential danger this poses to the US and will focus on trying to persuade as many countries as possible away from the de-dollarisation bandwagon"
Belgian court throws out von der Leyen’s vaccine transparency case
"The decision also applies to other parties that joined the lawsuit," the court said in a statement
Russian tech firm delivers over 6,000 mine detectors to special military operation area
"The mine detector is among the world’s best in terms of its performance in detecting mines with the minimum amount of metal, i.e. actually fully plastic explosives," Explomet Director General Aleksey Fominykh said
Trump signs executive order to release classified files on Kennedy assassination
The document also provides for the publication of previously inaccessible documents on the assassination of the brother of the assassinated president Robert Kennedy and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King
Last year was rather successful for Russian economy — Putin
Key macro indicators are in the positive zone owing to calculated and responsible action of the government and the business community, the president said
Any NATO intervention in Ukraine to cause situation to spiral — Russian diplomat
"This scenario is absolutely unacceptable to Russia," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russian stock market indices plunging on Thursday — market data
The yuan rate remained almost flat at 13.55 rubles
More than 500,000 mines planted along Zaporozhye defensive lines — Russian politician
The main type of the mines on both sides is the TM-62
Analyst estimates potential cost of keeping NATO troops in Ukraine at $55 bln per year
According to John Kavulich, the Pentagon and NATO estimate it costs about $140,000 a year on average to station one military person outside a conflict zone
Russia to respond to Zelensky's ultimatums with its victory — Medvedev
The politician noted that attacks on Russia continue and various verbal ultimatums are being issued
Ukrainian conflict settlement depends entirely on Russia, says US President Trump
The US President emphasized that Ukraine "is ready to make a deal"
Ukrainian troops double enveloped near Novaya Kruglyakovka in Kharkov Region
According to Marochko, the enemy is trying to retain a strategic height on the Lozovaya bank
Researchers aim to develop vaccines for breast and pancreatic cancer — leading oncologist
Alexander Gintsburg mentioned that based on funding availability, two or three new sets of animal studies on cancer models will also be conducted
Hamas says it will give Israel list of second group of hostages on January 24
The exchange will take place the day after the lists are swapped, said Zaher Jabarin, head of the Hamas cell in the West Bank
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Syria situation in phone call — ministry
The foreign ministers "underscored the importance of uniting the efforts of all ‘external players’ who can genuinely contribute to a comprehensive resolution of the situation in Syria, ensuring the legitimate rights of all Syrian citizens"
Russia must take measures to prevent economic meltdown post-special op — expert
Dmitry Belousov suggests that it is necessary to focus on modernization, improving efficiency, including through robotization and digitalization
NATO’s policy of expanding dominance increases risk of global armed conflict — Russian MFA
"It seems that a consensus is emerging among the bloc’s European members that a formal decision will need to be made on raising the level of defense spending to 3%," Alexander Grushko noted
Russian senator says Trump's grasp of prospects for Ukrainian settlement 'very low'
Earlier, the American president said that his administration intends to impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the crisis in Ukraine is not resolved soon
US national Martindale slams Trump for not giving due credit to Russia for role in WWII
"You won’t make any friends in Russia by talking down to them about World War II," Daniel Martindale stressed
Russian troops liberate Solyonoye community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Russia, Hungary reaffirm commitment to protect TurkStream pipeline — Szijjarto
Hungarian foreign minister said the halt of gas transit through Ukraine creates problems for a number of Central European countries, but both sides "can still guarantee the security of energy supply to Hungary thanks to the efforts of recent years"
Kazakhstan to release early results of probe into AZAL flight crash next week
An international team of experts from Russia, Azerbaijan, ICAO officials, and Brazil continues looking into the accident, Qanat Bozumbayev said
French politician accuses head of EU diplomacy of provoking NATO into war with Russia
"The crazy person the EU chose as its 'high representative', Estonian Kaja Kallas, who is hysterically pro-war, pro-NATO and anti-Russia, has just come out with false information to create panic and provoke an all-out war," the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot said
Three fighters of Buran detachment held off attack by 22 Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
The wounded managed to retreat to a point in the rear where they were picked up by an evacuation team
Hungary has contingency plan if TurkStream gas pipeline goes offline
According to Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas, gas deliveries to Hungary will be secured, but it will probably cost much more
Ukrainian troops used civilians as human shield in Kursk Region — Russian military
According to Tatar, Ukrainian troops retreated from Russkoye Porechnoye to Cherkasskoye Porechnoye
Peskov disagrees with Trump's assessment of Soviet Union's role in World War II
"That war, the theater of that war, and the deaths of tens of millions of people took place on a different continent, not in America," Dmitry Peskov noted
Trump says he has good relations with Putin, likes Russia
"I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin," the US President wrote
Russia has no topics for discussion with NATO, dialogue channels absent — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that the alliance had opted for halting not only practical cooperation, but also the political dialogue
GDP losses from response to Trump’s tariffs will be double-digit — WTO chief
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also portrayed the second possible scenario where the world is divided in two trading blocs
Kremlin questions Trump’s estimate of Soviet losses in WWII
"Experts specializing in WWII are well aware of the magnitude of the death toll," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Air defenses repel UAV attack in Sergiyev Posad district northeast of Moscow
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses had shot down 121 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over 13 Russian regions
Trump believes US, Russia, China could cut nuclear weapons stockpiles
"We'd like to see denuclearization," Trump said
Fico calls meeting of Slovak Security Council after intel points to impending coup d’etat
According to the Slovak prime minister, foreign "specialists" have already arrived in Slovakia
Russia ready for disarmament talks taking US allies’ arsenals into account — Kremlin
"In the current situation, all nuclear capacities need to be taken into account. In particular, it’s impossible to hold a conversation without taking into consideration the nuclear capacities of France and the United Kingdom," Dmitry Peskov noted
