Air defense forces shot down 121 UAVs overnight over Russian regions

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight over 13 regions of Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. This is the largest attack outside the special military operation zone since the beginning of 2025.

"During the past night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 37 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 20 over the territory of the Ryazan region, 17 over the territory of the Kursk region, 17 over the territory of the Saratov region, 7 over the territory of the Rostov region, 6 over the territory of the Moscow region, 6 over the territory of the Belgorod region, 3 over the territory of the Voronezh region, 2 over the territory of the Tula region, 2 over the territory of the Oryol region, 2 over the territory of the Lipetsk region, 1 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea and 1 over Moscow," the Defense Ministry reported.