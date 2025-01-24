NATO’s policy of expanding dominance increases risk of global armed conflict — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. NATO’s policy of expanding its dominance worldwide increases the risk of a global armed conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The senior diplomat pointed to US President Donald Trump’s remark that the 2% defense spending target was not enough and the goal was to reach the 5% level. "It seems that a consensus is emerging among the bloc’s European members that a formal decision will need to be made on raising the level of defense spending to 3%. In fact, this has nothing to do with the real security situation," Grushko noted.

"This is the reason behind their over-armament and attempts to achieve the geopolitical and military goals set in their strategic documents, namely US ones, and secure their military superiority in all operational areas, that is, on land, in the air, at sea, in space and cyberspace, and also in all the possible theaters of war, which, according to them, now include Asia, or what they call the Indo-Pacific. This is a very dangerous policy, which increases the risk of a global armed conflict," the Russian deputy foreign minister added. "However, the only goal is to preserve the hegemony that is slipping through their fingers, and prevent the emergence of a multipolar world, which has already begun, from gaining momentum," he said.

On NATO’s resources

According to the diplomat, as for the NATO rule prescribing that member states should spend about 2% of their GDP on defense, "23 to 24 NATO members currently obey the rule." "The bloc’s overall defense spending is nearing $1.5 trillion, which is more than half of global expenditures. So it’s stupid to say that NATO lacks military resources to ensure its own security because today, mankind does not spend as much on defense as the alliance does," he maintained.

The deputy foreign minister also emphasized that it was the US that benefited from that. "Most of the funds are spent on purchasing American-made weapons," he explained. "That said, it’s a sort of ‘golden shower’ on the US defense industry, which is based on allied solidarity. The Americans will clearly continue to pursue this policy," he added.

Grushko also stressed that Russia "has enough technological and other means to ensure" its security "no matter how the situation unfolds." "This particularly includes the recent test of the Oreshnik missile system, the reliance on our nuclear forces, and the new technologies that are put into operation by our armed forces, which make it possible for us to be confident that our defense capacity and security will be fully guaranteed," the Russian deputy foreign minister concluded.