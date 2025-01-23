EU’s 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions to include gas, LNG, fertilizers — Belgian PM

GENEVA, January 23. /TASS/. It is necessary to make sure that pipeline gas, LNG and fertilizers from Russia are included in the 16th package of sanctions, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said, adding that all restrictions imposed earlier should remain in force irrespective of the peace-making process in Ukraine.

"In the 16th package (of sanctions that the EU plans to impose by February 24 - TASS), I think gas and LNG need to play a very important role," as well as "fertilizers, we see that export of fertilizers from Russia has actually increased compared to [the situation before] the war," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Brussels’ recent analysis shows that "the Russian economy can sustain the war at least for another year," despite all sanctions, De Croo said. Russia "needs to be weakened and Ukraine needs to be strengthened," he noted. "We have to sustain those sanctions," the official added.

"It looks like the peace negotiation is just around the corner but I don’t believe so," the Belgian premier concluded.