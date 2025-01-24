Russia sees Western attempts to destabilize situation in Balkans — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia sees Western attempts to destabilize the situation in the Balkans, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"The situation in the Balkans is escalating. And it is aggravated as a result of the deliberate policy of NATO countries and the European Union, and of course the United States, which is to exert constant pressure on Serbia in order to push it out of its current position," the deputy minister said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast. According to him, for this purpose "all means will be used, including the undermining of internal stability." "We see what is happening in Kosovo today, and it is obvious to us that there is an external attempt to destabilize the internal situation," Grushko emphasized. "And, of course, there is the Kosovo problem, where the European Union has completely failed in its efforts to normalize the situation," the senior diplomat added.

The persecution of Serbs, deprivation of all rights, intimidation, confiscation of property and much more continues in the region with the full connivance of the West, the deputy minister pointed out. "And, of course, the West is demanding that Serbia join the anti-Russian sanctions and link the European perspective to the recognition of Kosovo's independence. This is how they treat independent countries," Grushko concluded.