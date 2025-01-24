Beatles’ swan song ‘Now and Then’ nominated for BRIT Awards

LONDON, January 24. /TASS/. The Beatles’ last song "Now and Then" has been nominated for the BRIT Awards, according to the published list of nominees.

In the Song of the Year category, along with The Beatles, 14 nominees will be competing for the prize, including the rock band Coldplay with the song "Feels Like I'm Falling in Love," pop singer Dua Lipa with "Training Season" and the artist Artemas with "I Like the Way You Kiss Me."

"Now and Then," which took 45 years to complete, was released in November 2023 and immediately topped the British charts.

The demo version of the song was recorded by John Lennon (1940-1980) in 1978. After the musician's death, his widow Yoko Ono gave the tape to Paul McCartney, but the quality of the recording was too poor to release it. Only in 2022 it became possible to remove unnecessary sounds from the recording using AI technology. The track was then supplemented with the rhythm guitar part of George Harrison (1943-2001), recorded in 1995, which McCartney completed together with drummer Ringo Starr

In 1977, the Beatles, which split in 1970, won three BRIT Awards (the prize covered a 25-year period): Best British Group, Best British Album ("Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" (1967)) and Outstanding Contribution to the Recording Industry.