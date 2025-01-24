Russia has no topics for discussion with NATO, dialogue channels absent — MFA

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. No channels for a political dialogue between Russia and NATO have survived, nor are there any topics for discussion, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"No channels have been preserved. There are no topics that we might discuss today, as there is no cooperation or political dialogue. We look at security issues from completely different perspectives," he said, when asked if any channels for a dialogue between Russia and NATO had been preserved.

Grushko stated that the alliance had opted for halting not only practical cooperation, but also the political dialogue.

"Our representation at NATO is closed," he recalled. The NATO members know - and we have officially notified them about it - that our ambassador in the Kingdom of Belgium serves as the main communication link with NATO. They know whom they should contact, if need be. Besides, there will be no problems if they need to get in touch with us, the Russian leadership through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry of Defense."