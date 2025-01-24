Kremlin mum on Trump's words on urgent meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not provide additional comments on US President Donald Trump's statements about his desire to "immediately meet" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"There is nothing to add to what we have repeatedly said," he said.

Speaking to the press at the White House, Trump, who had previously spoken several times about preparations for a meeting with the Russian president, said he wanted to meet "immediately."

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously pointed out that Moscow is open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict, but emphasized that the most important thing was to eliminate the root causes of the crisis. He reiterated that Russia takes into account the statements by Trump and his team about the desire to restore contacts, as well as the need to do everything to prevent World War III.