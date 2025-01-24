Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved in hundred days without US realism — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved in just one hundred days without realism in the approach of the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"First of all, I would like to understand on what basis the US will move towards a settlement. If it is guided by the signals we have heard in recent days, it will not work in 100 days or more. If there is more realism in their policy, then perhaps a certain process will begin, the pace of which is also difficult to predict today," the senior diplomat said.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump tasked his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, with ending the Ukrainian conflict in 100 days. According to the newspaper's estimates, reaching an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be a much more complex task than Trump envisioned during the election campaign, when he said he would end the conflict before taking office.