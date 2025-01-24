Israel by banning UNRWA violates terms of its admission to UN — Russia’s UN envoy

UN, January 24. /TASS/. By banning the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Israel not only violates international law, but also contradicts the conditions under which the Jewish state was admitted to the United Nations organization, Russia's permanent representative Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The healthcare system has been destroyed, which has had a catastrophic impact on children's access to medical services," Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting convened by Russia on the situation of children in the Gaza Strip.

"Under these conditions, UNRWA has once again demonstrated its uniqueness and lack of alternatives, as its activities in the occupied Palestinian territory are under threat of being banned as a result of laws adopted by the Knesset (Israeli parliament - TASS0. These decisions not only violate the norms of international humanitarian law, but also the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, the guarantor of which is the Secretary General of the organization. They run counter to the relevant decisions of the UN General Assembly and contradict the conditions for Israel's admission to the UN in 1949, which include the implementation of two cornerstone resolutions of the General Assembly - 181 with the plan for the partition of Palestine and 194 on Palestinian refugees," Nebenzya said.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission noted that stopping UNRWA's work "will lead to catastrophic consequences for the most vulnerable groups of the population, especially children."

"This cannot be allowed," Nebenzya stressed.

On October 28, the Knesset (unicameral parliament) of Israel passed a law banning UNRWA activities in the country. 92 deputies voted for the document, 10 voted against. The law prohibits UNRWA from having offices, providing services, or conducting any activities directly or indirectly on Israeli territory. The bill was prepared due to information about the participation of agency employees in the attack on the Jewish state carried out by armed supporters of the Palestinian Hamas movement on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are involved in the activities of the militant wing of the radical movement.