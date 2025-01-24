Luxurious doomsday bunker for ultra-rich elite to be built in US — newspaper

LONDON, January 24. /TASS/. A luxurious doomsday bunker featuring glamorous suites and swimming pools is set to be built in Virginia just outside Washington in the US, The Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, a US-based company SAFE has unveiled plans to build a luxury fortress, "where a $300 mln bunker will house 625 of the world's wealthiest people in the event of a global disaster." The hideout will also come with luxury gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, AI-powered medical care, a bowling alley and a climbing wall. The bunker is expected to open in 2026.

"The underground bunker, which has been named Aerie, will offer clients a taste of true luxury in the event of disaster - though they will need to shell out $20 million each to secure it," the paper notes.

"Despite being placed in close proximity to the White House in Washington, directors of the new hideout have insisted the location of the build is merely ‘coincidence’ and has nothing to do with global tensions - and fears of a potential World War III," the Daily Mail adds.