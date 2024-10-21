Cuba aims to attract more Russian tourists to eastern part of island — tour operator

HOLGUIN, October 21. /TASS/. Cuba is keen on having Russian tourists explore new destinations on the island, particularly the eastern provinces, according to Frank Pais Oltuski, Vice President for Marketing of the largest Cuban travel chain, Gaviota.

"Russian tourists are gradually recovering in numbers after the [COVID] pandemic," Oltuski told TASS. "However, the majority of Russian tourists are currently vacationing in Varadero and Cayo Coco resorts. We are interested in more Russians coming to the east of Cuba; we are working on that," he added. There is currently no constant tourist flow from Russia to Eastern Cuba, "although it was before the pandemic; the Coral Travel tour operator was successfully working in that territory," he noted.

The lack of direct flights is the main barrier to an increase in Russian tourists in the region, Oltuski mentioned. "Tourists from Germany, Italy, and Canada are coming to the Holguin Province now, and from the Czech Republic and Slovakia starting this month. Regrettably, there are no flights from Russia; there is a need to continue exploring this area and search for airplanes," he added.