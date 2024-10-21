Georgia's wine exports to Russia rise by almost 12% in 2024

TBILISI, October 21. /TASS/. Georgia exported more than 53,000 tons of wine to Russia in three quarters of 2024, which is 11.9% more than in 2023, according to the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

According to data published on the agency's website, Georgia exported 53,600 tons of wine to Russia worth $146.8 mln. From January to September last year, the same figure was 47,900 tons of wine worth $129 mln. In total, Georgia exported wine worth $214.5 mln abroad, or 4.5% of all goods exported.

The volume of supplies of mineral water to Russia, as well as carbonated drinks containing sugar, increased by 11.5% and reached about 167,100 tons. Imports of goods from Russia to Georgia amounted to $1.3 bln in January-September, which is 3.7% lower than the same figure last year. Imports of oil and oil products amounted to 527,900 tons worth $401.2 mln, down 21.6%. At the same time, the volume of purchases of wheat and meslin increased by 57.7% (223,600 tons).