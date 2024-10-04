Demand for water sports and active tourism is growing in Russia

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Demand for water sports and active tourism in Russia is growing - the share of the category "water sports and water recreation" in the structure of spending on sports goods has increased from 12% to 15% over the year, according to a study by Platforma.

"In the period from August 2023 to July 2024, the share of the category ‘Water sports and water recreation’ in the structure of spending on sporting goods has grown from 12% to 15% compared to the same period last year. Experts attribute this to the popularization of sports such as standup paddleboarding and kayaking," the study said.

At the same time, goods for tourism, fishing and hunting remain in the lead, as their share remained at the level of 35% of the total spending of Russians on sporting goods.