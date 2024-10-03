S7 may adjust schedule of flights to the UAE in view of regulator’s recommendations

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. S7 Airlines does not rule out revisions in the schedule of flights to the UAE in connection with the recommendation of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) on flights in airspace of Israel, Iran and Iraq, air carrier’s press service told TASS.

"S7 Airlines is flying to the UAE in strict accordance with earlier released guidance of Rosaviatsiya on flights in airspace of Israel, Iran and Iraq," the press service said. "Revisions in the schedule are possible in this regard, with passengers informed in advance about them," the airline said.

The Russian air regulator extended earlier restrictions for flights in airspace of the three countries for certain hours, from 09:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m. Moscow time (06:00 a.m. - 04:00 p.m. UTC). They will be in effect until November 3.