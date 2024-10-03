Russia boosts LNG exports to Europe by 16% in 9M 2024 — IEA

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia ramped up liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe by 16% or by 2 bln cubic meters (bcm) in January - September 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its gas market report.

"Russian LNG inflows rose by 16% (or 2 bcm) y-o-y, solidifying Russia’s position as Europe’s second-largest LNG supplier," IEA informed.

Belgium, France and Spain continue to account for 85% of total European imports of LNG from Russia.

Russia became one of global leaders of LNG production growth due to increased capacity utilization at Yamal LNG and Sakhalin-2 plants as compared to the prior year. Extra exports from Yamal accounted for the bulk of growth, IEA said.

At the same time, the first train of the Arctic LNG 2 projects hit by sanctions remained inactive during greater part of 2024 and shipments from it will be insignificant, the agency added.