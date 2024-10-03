Russia to boost coal production by 235 mln tons by 2036 — Novak

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia plans to boost coal production by 235 mln tons by 2036 due to new projects, with exports to Asian-Pacific countries to grow by around 75 mln tons by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in a column for Energy Policy magazine.

"The sector sees the continuing development of new coal production centers, in East Siberia and the Far East in the first place, meaning close to promising sales markets," he said. "New coal clusters will ensure around 235 mln tons of additional production by 2036. Growth of coal exports to Asian-Pacific countries will roughly stand at 75 mln tons as early as by 2030," Novak added.

Russia expects global coal demand to increase by 6% by 2036 amid an increase in electricity demand in developing power-hungry countries, he noted.

"Despite the attempts to file coal away in storage, this resource remains one of the widest-spread and the least expensive types of fossil fuels globally," the official stressed.