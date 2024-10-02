Russian stock market closes with plunging indices

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market closed in the red, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.68% to 2,766.79 points. The RTS Index edged down by 2.88% to 922.28 points. The yuan gained 1.59% to 13.494 rubles.

"The Russian stock market started Wednesday positively, having demonstrated moderate growth. The MOEX Russia Index approved 2,840 points but failed to keep in the green. The benchmark retreated below 2,800 points in the second half of the day. The market recovery did not evolve, despite ruble weakness and the rise in oil prices above $75 per Brent barrel," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World commented.

The international background remained rather even in absence of Chinese exchanges closed on national holidays. The pace of trading was mainly slightly negative on European and US platforms, the expert added.

The Russian stock market closed in the red on controversial news coming from the Middle East and due to the unstable oil market dynamics, Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global noted.

The MOEX Russia Index is expected to be about 2,800 points on October 3, BCS Investment World said. According to Freedom Finance Global, the index will move within the range of 2,750 - 2,850 points.