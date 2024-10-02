OFZ flotation value to reach 1.5% of GDP in 2025 — Russian finance ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The flotation value of federal loan (OFZ) bonds may reach 1.5% of GDP in 2025, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev told reporters, adding that it is not expected to become a heavy burden for the financial system.

"The program is small, 1-1.5% of GDP more or less stably. To compare, this is around 10-20% of the lending volume. This is not much for the financial system," he said.

The share of government bonds with floating coupon will be the largest in federal loan (OFZ) bonds floated in 2025, Kolychev noted.

"Their share is likely to be high given the current way of floating," he said, adding that the ministry expects the conditions of the debt market to normalize next year.

The ministry does not plan to reduce the program of domestic borrowings for this year, the official said.

The Russian Finance Ministry said earlier that the planned volume of federal loan (OFZ) bonds floating amounted to 2.4 trillion rubles ($25.9 bln) in the fourth quarter of 2024.